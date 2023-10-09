Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

MCPS second graders learning to swim

MCPS swim lessons
MCPS swim lessons(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Second graders in Montgomery County Public Schools are stepping out of the classroom and splashing into the pool at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. All second grade students are receiving free swim lessons.

Over the last 8 years, thousands of kids have learned valuable water skills through a partnership between the Blacksburg Lions Club and Montgomery County Public Schools.

“It is a very special opportunity for our kids,” second grade teacher Gwen Tester said. “We have kids that have never even been to a swimming pool before coming for the first lessons here.”

“Just to see the smiles on the faces of the kids that get to come here and get to learn some skills and just know that we’re making a difference in their lives and we can save a life or two, over the course of many, many years, really makes us feel good about that,” Lions Club Member John Byers said.

The students are divided into groups based on skill level and experience to make sure everyone is able to learn.

“It’s pretty amazing, because they start out with some that are very hesitant to even put their faces in the water, but then we also have students who are competition swimmers and divers, so it’s really nice to see them grow well at all levels,” Tester said.

The Lions Club says it uses funds from its Virginia Tech gameday parking lot to pay for the lessons. Each year, the lessons cost around $8,000.

“With the money that we’ve got, we’ve been able to set aside that as long as they want to have the program, we can fund it forever,” Byers said.

Students are learning a lifelong skill and having some fun in the process.

“The first session is in the classroom where they learn pool safety,” Tester said. “Then they go to the pool for instructions with the lifeguards, where they are divided into groups based on their skill level and experience, and then the last session is playtime, free time, with the supervision of the lifeguards, so we’re very thankful that they have the opportunity.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke crash
Three injured in Roanoke City crash
Quigg and Annette Lawrence arrived in Israel as the current conflict unfolded there.
Roanoke County couple arrives in Israel as attack unfolds, war declared
Fatal Crash graphic
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Campbell County
Eugene Ferguson III
Man charged with trafficking drugs into correctional facilities
MVP protest
One person arrested in Mountain Valley Pipeline protest

Latest News

Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Rescue service: More than 100 dead recovered in small Israeli farming community from Hamas attack
Afternoon Update - October 9
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike...
US raises the death toll to 9 of Americans killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel
Police LIghts
Chatham man killed in Pittsylvania County crash