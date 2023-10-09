MCPS second graders learning to swim

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Second graders in Montgomery County Public Schools are stepping out of the classroom and splashing into the pool at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. All second grade students are receiving free swim lessons.

Over the last 8 years, thousands of kids have learned valuable water skills through a partnership between the Blacksburg Lions Club and Montgomery County Public Schools.

“It is a very special opportunity for our kids,” second grade teacher Gwen Tester said. “We have kids that have never even been to a swimming pool before coming for the first lessons here.”

“Just to see the smiles on the faces of the kids that get to come here and get to learn some skills and just know that we’re making a difference in their lives and we can save a life or two, over the course of many, many years, really makes us feel good about that,” Lions Club Member John Byers said.

The students are divided into groups based on skill level and experience to make sure everyone is able to learn.

“It’s pretty amazing, because they start out with some that are very hesitant to even put their faces in the water, but then we also have students who are competition swimmers and divers, so it’s really nice to see them grow well at all levels,” Tester said.

The Lions Club says it uses funds from its Virginia Tech gameday parking lot to pay for the lessons. Each year, the lessons cost around $8,000.

“With the money that we’ve got, we’ve been able to set aside that as long as they want to have the program, we can fund it forever,” Byers said.

Students are learning a lifelong skill and having some fun in the process.

“The first session is in the classroom where they learn pool safety,” Tester said. “Then they go to the pool for instructions with the lifeguards, where they are divided into groups based on their skill level and experience, and then the last session is playtime, free time, with the supervision of the lifeguards, so we’re very thankful that they have the opportunity.”

