Open Studios Botetourt features local artists with self-guided tour

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - Artist Judith Lochbrunner joins 7@four to talk about Open Studios Botetourt’s “Art in the Country” self-guided tour.

The free driving tour showcases working artist’s studios and homes and is your chance to discover and collect finished works directly from the artists themselves.

The tour takes place Saturday October 21st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday October 22nd from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A map of the tour can be found here.

Brochures are also available at all Roanoke Valley and Lexington Bank of Botetourt Locations.

