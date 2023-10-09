Birthdays
Understanding and healing trauma; National Domestic Violence month

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - October is National Domestic Violence month and it is estimated that 10 million people a year are physically abused by an intimate partner.

No matter what type of abuse someone has lived through, research shows that the resulting trauma can have long-term effects on the body and mind.

Lauren Rogers, a certified holistic sexuality educator joins us to tell us more about understanding and healing trauma.

Resources for those who those experiencing or know someone who is experiencing domestic violence can be found at A Tree Planted Counseling Services or Creekside Therapeutics.

Watch more of Lauren Rogers interview below.

