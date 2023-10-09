A Walk in Their Shoes returns to support survivors, families

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army of Roanoke and other community partners will host an event to honor domestic violence victims, survivors and their families for the 16th Annual A Walk in Their Shoes event.

Tesa Price with The Salvation Army of Roanoke joined Here @ Home to talk about the importance of raising awareness about domestic violence.

The event helps fight back against the myths and misconceptions and highlights the community support in the area.

A Walk in Their Shoes will take place Friday, Oct. 20 from 12p.m. to 2 p.m. at The Salvation Army at 724 Dale Ave. SE.

Price also explained more about the resources available to families in the area including the Turning Point center that offers shelter for victims of domestic violence.

