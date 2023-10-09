Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Woman ‘prescribed’ new cat by heart doctor after she showed up to appointment feeling down

After her doctor's prescription, Robin Sipe came across a three-legged kitten named Earlene. (SOURCE: WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - A woman in Virginia has built a special bond with a new animal addition to her household named after a special person in her life.

Robin Sipe began seeing specialists at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg several years ago for issues with her lungs. One of these specialists was pulmonary physician Dr. Earl King.

“Dr. King has saved my life at least three times,” Sipe said.

Dr. King has treated Sipe for different problems over the years, but a new type of health issue arose at a recent appointment.

“I was very, very sad. Dr. King asked me why I was so sad because he was concerned about my overall well-being. I told him I had lost my beloved pet, a cat, and I was very sad about her loss,” Sipe said.

That was when Dr. King got creative with his treatment.

“I’d recommended that she proceed to get a new cat and I actually wrote her a prescription to get a cat. Cats and dogs are important for patients, for comfort or touch or wellbeing of their cardiovascular health, lung health,” Dr. King said.

Sipe said she left Dr. King’s office that day and went to a farm to pick up some produce. She then came across little Earlene.

“She’s a three-legged kitten,” Sipe said.

Earlene had suffered an injury shortly after she was born and lost most of one of her front paws.

Right away, Sipe knew the two had an instant bond and said that the kitten came into her life at just the right time.

“I live here alone, and she’s a lot of company to me. She likes to play, I like to play. We do great, we love each other, we respect each other,” Sipe said.

As Earlene grows up, Sipe said she hopes to pay it forward with the same care that Dr. King showed her.

“He was compassionate, he was caring, he went the extra mile for me. And I hope that everyone can have a doctor in their life just like Dr. Earl King,” she said.

Sipe also said that she would like to take Earlene on visits to facilities that help veterans or those dealing with limb loss.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke crash
Three injured in Roanoke City crash
Quigg and Annette Lawrence arrived in Israel as the current conflict unfolded there.
Roanoke County couple arrives in Israel as attack unfolds, war declared
Eugene Ferguson III
Man charged with trafficking drugs into correctional facilities
Fatal Crash graphic
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Campbell County
MVP protest
One person arrested in Mountain Valley Pipeline protest

Latest News

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence...
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent run for president draws GOP criticism and silence from national Democrats
FILE - Hopi children dance in front of City Hall on Indigenous Peoples Day, Oct. 10, 2022, in...
Native Americans celebrate their histories and cultures on Indigenous Peoples Day
Harmful algal blooms plagued parts of the Lake this summer.
Smith Mountain Lake Association prepares for the potential return of harmful algal blooms
Danville Coc program
Danville Coc program
FILE - This image shows an artist's illustration of a COVID-19 virion.
Florida settles lawsuit over COVID data, agrees to provide weekly stats to the public