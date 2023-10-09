YWCA Central Virginia empowers women, offers domestic violence resources

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - YWCA Central Virginia works to eliminate racism and empower women through its programs and services.

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the organization is hosting various events to uplift and celebrate survivors and their families.

Mayden McDaniel is the Community Engagement Manger and Emily Rudich is the Operations Manager for the YWCA Central Virginia.

They both joined Here @ Home to talk more about their services, like their Domestic Violence Prevention Program, Sexual Assault Response Program, Town Center Housing Program, court advocacy services, and ER accompaniments.

To support its mission, YWCA Central Virginia is hosting a Purse & Passion online fundraiser that allows people to big on high-end bags between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20. The funds raised will go toward the Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Response, and Town Center Housing Programs.

