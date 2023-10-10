Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

$1 million Powerball numbers drawn in Virginia

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Though the current jackpot has not been won, Virginia Powerball players are winning smaller amounts, including one ticket that won $1 million, two tickets that each won $150,000 and four tickets that each won $50,000. Virginia players had a total of 104,183 winning tickets in the Monday, October 9, drawing, according to Virginia Lottery.

Check your numbers if you bought tickets in Virginia. The winning numbers for March 9 are 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and 14.

The ticket that won $1 million was bought at Lee’s Sandwiches at 3037 Annandale Road in Falls Church.

The two $150,000 winning tickets were bought at Food Lion on Genito Road in Midlothian and online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Chesapeake.

Four $50,000 winning tickets were bought at 7-Eleven on Majestic Lane in Fairfax, 7-Eleven on Fuller Heights Road in Triangle, 7-Eleven on Volvo Parkway in Chesapeake and online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Richmond.

Virginia Lottery profits, including those from the sale of Powerball tickets, go to K-12 education in Virginia, according to lottery officials. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $4 up to the jackpot. Lottery officials say the odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Charges pending in crash that killed pedestrians from Roanoke
Two killed in Franklin Co. crash
Quigg and Annette Lawrence arrived in Israel as the current conflict unfolded there.
Roanoke County couple arrives in Israel as attack unfolds, war declared
A storm system looks to bring more rain back into the region by the weekend.
Southern storm throws clouds our way Wednesday
Photo courtesy RCHS
Students, staff safe after Rockbridge County High School threat

Latest News

An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Israel responds to fire from Syria with artillery and mortar
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden interview in special counsel documents investigation suggests sprawling probe near conclusion
Here @ Home: Virginia Cooperative Extension October
Virginia Family Nutrition Program offers taste of fall with sweet recipe
Fire Prevention Week
Important Fire Prevention Reminders from Botetourt Fire & EMS
Here @ Home: Virginia Cooperative Extension October
Here @ Home: Virginia Cooperative Extension October