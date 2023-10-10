$1 million Powerball numbers drawn in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Though the current jackpot has not been won, Virginia Powerball players are winning smaller amounts, including one ticket that won $1 million, two tickets that each won $150,000 and four tickets that each won $50,000. Virginia players had a total of 104,183 winning tickets in the Monday, October 9, drawing, according to Virginia Lottery.

Check your numbers if you bought tickets in Virginia. The winning numbers for March 9 are 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and 14.

The ticket that won $1 million was bought at Lee’s Sandwiches at 3037 Annandale Road in Falls Church.

The two $150,000 winning tickets were bought at Food Lion on Genito Road in Midlothian and online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Chesapeake.

Four $50,000 winning tickets were bought at 7-Eleven on Majestic Lane in Fairfax, 7-Eleven on Fuller Heights Road in Triangle, 7-Eleven on Volvo Parkway in Chesapeake and online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Richmond.

Virginia Lottery profits, including those from the sale of Powerball tickets, go to K-12 education in Virginia, according to lottery officials. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $4 up to the jackpot. Lottery officials say the odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

