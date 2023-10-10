Birthdays
AGING IN PLACE: Fall is the season to think about fall prevention in older loved ones

CenterWell Home Health offers a variety of services, including Safe Strides
Providence Healthwatch Fall Prevention
Getting an assessment about your individual falling risk is key to prevention
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Each year, millions of older people, 65 and older, suffer a fall.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It says more than one out of four older people falls each year, and falling once doubles your chances of falling again.

At CenterWell Home Health, one of its many home health services includes the Safe Strides program.

According to Heather Love with CenterWell Home Health, “clinicians perform a thorough assessment of your overall health, function and self-care ability so that we can determine factors that may be contributing to loss of balance and fall risk.”

CenterWell examines your environment to identify safety hazards.

Its experts come up with a plan that can include “nursing, physical therapy or occupational therapy to address your specific needs.”

You can learn more about how CenterWell helps with aging in place by giving them a call at (540) 362-7578, or checking out their website here.

