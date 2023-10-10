Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Beyond the Pink: Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation offers education, access to care

Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation
Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation(Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation connects people to community, education and care in Southwest Virginia.

Catherine Warren is the Senior Director of SWVA. She joined Here @ Home to explain more about the organization’s mission and how people can support their goals throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Warren highlighted several of the organizations signature events and reminded people how to donate beyond the month of October.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Franklin Co. crash
Quigg and Annette Lawrence arrived in Israel as the current conflict unfolded there.
Roanoke County couple arrives in Israel as attack unfolds, war declared
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Lynchburg endangered teen boy found safe
Generic police lights
Charges pending in crash that killed pedestrians from Roanoke
A storm system looks to bring more rain back into the region by the weekend.
Warming up the next few days

Latest News

Blacksburg Jewish Community Center
Jewish Community Center reacts to attacks on Israel
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Gazans scramble for safety as Israeli airstrikes pound sealed-off territory to punish Hamas
Afternoon Update - Oct. 10
WDBJ7's Ben Riquelmy and Leanna Scachetti win a National Murrow Award
WDBJ7 reporter, editor win National Murrow Award for podcast