Beyond the Pink: Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation offers education, access to care

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation connects people to community, education and care in Southwest Virginia.

Catherine Warren is the Senior Director of SWVA. She joined Here @ Home to explain more about the organization’s mission and how people can support their goals throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Warren highlighted several of the organizations signature events and reminded people how to donate beyond the month of October.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.