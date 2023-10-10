Carilion Clinic holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Mental Health center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is opening a new mental health facility in Tanglewood Mall.

Officials hosted a ribbon cutting for its new Carilion Mental Health facility at Tanglewood on Tuesday.

“It made sense for us to invest in policing our mental health services here, smack in the middle of the mall, to make it easy for people to take a bus, to park here... drive, to be able to access our services. And in a mall people come and they generally feel good. And that’s part of the experience we want to engender,” said Carilion Mental Health Project Leader Dr. Robert Trestman.

The expect to employ over 300 people, including 70 providers. This will allow them to accommodate approximately 800 patients per week, according to Carilion.

The facility will host a variety of outpatient mental health services, including child and adolescent mental health, center for grief & healing, therapy services, and more.

“This project is something that is reflective of what’s going on in our nation,” explained Trestman. “We are having more and more conversations about the reality of mental illness, about the need for treatment, the recognition of the challenges we all face.”

The $12 million project is opening up more opportunities for mental health care in Roanoke County and the surrounding areas.

“This is going to be just an economic boom for our community with having 800 additional people coming to this area weekly,” said Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair Martha Hooker. “So, for the restaurants for the community at large for people who want to live in this area, it is a great boom, economically speaking to our region. So we are very excited about this day.

Carilion aims to be the one-stop shop for anyone who may need it. They hope to help tackle one of the biggest issues in the region.

“We are working in collaboration with urgent care, which is literally 300 yards away for the crisis, as well as building more immediate access to Carilion (and the) telehealth access part, as well as our emergency services,” added Hooker.

Carilion Clinic will be officially opening on October 17th. They will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.