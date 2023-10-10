Charges pending in crash that killed pedestrians from Roanoke

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people from Roanoke have been identified as the victims in a crash Monday night in Franklin County.

Virginia State Police say Matthew Paul Sink, 40, and Melinda Lynn Headrick, 43, were killed.

Police say the crash took place shortly before 8 p.m. on Route 220, one tenth of a mile south of Willow Creek Road, when the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup was headed south on Route 220, ran off the left side of the road into the median and hit the victims. Both died at the scene.

Police say charges are pending.

