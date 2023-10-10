Birthdays
Envelope manufacturer set to create jobs with Bedford County expansion

Bedford County, VA logo
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Parkland Direct, a high-volume lithographic print and custom envelope manufacturer, will invest $10 million to expand in Bedford County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin. The company will add 50,000 square feet to its Forest facility to increase production capacity with the addition of two converter and press machines, according to the governor’s office, and the expansion will create 41 jobs.

“We are excited for our operational expansion and adding new careers in our community and the Commonwealth,” said Clint Seckman, President of Parkland Direct. “We are so thankful to VEDP, our team, and clients who have given us the opportunity to adapt to our evolving industry and provide even better products and service in direct mail marketing.”

“Parkland Direct’s success in Virginia for 45 years exemplifies what startup businesses can accomplish in the Commonwealth,” said Youngkin. “Cutting-edge companies thrive in our entrepreneurial ecosystem that is enhanced by unparalleled talent, and I am proud that this homegrown Virginia business is expanding and creating new jobs in Bedford County.”

“Creativity is the spark that drives innovation in the Commonwealth, and Parkland Direct has a decades-long track record of ingenuity and success in Bedford County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “As an entrepreneur, I am thrilled to see this expansion take a thriving family business into its next chapter.”

“We are thrilled to see Parkland Direct’s expansion project take shape in Bedford County,” said Edgar Tuck, Chairman of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors. “This project not only creates new jobs, it reinforces the County’s reputation as a place for businesses to grow.”

“The growth of Parkland Direct is a testament to their resilience and vision,” said Jimmy Robertson, Chairman of the Bedford County Economic Development Authority. “Their commitment to invest in new equipment, infrastructure, and employees sets a strong example of industry leadership.”

