Henry County Senior Services asks community for help to continue free transportation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One service is asking the community for help to continue providing free transportation for seniors.

Henry County Senior Services provides free transportation for around 125 seniors who do not have the means to get from place to place.

They take them to and from doctor appointments, the YMCA, and anywhere else they need to go locally.

“A lot of the seniors that are transportation disabled feel lonely or depressed because they’re at home and have no other means to get out,” said Tonya Wilson, Henry County Senior Services Assistant Coordinator. “So, not only are we that transportation service for them, but when they call us, I feel like we’re a means of family for them.”

They also host weekly senior luncheons at the YMCA for free – something that Grace Byrne would not be able to attend without the free transportation program.

“I love it,” said Grace Byrne, Henry County resident. “Otherwise, I would not get out very much because my daughter is busy with the children. So, it’s a real pleasure for me to get out on Tuesdays.”

The free transportation is funded by one grant through the Older American Act. They do not receive any funding from the county or the state.

“Just being honest, the money runs out. There’s only so much money that can be given. If they don’t have family in this area, lives are being saved. If you can’t get to your doctor’s appointments, and you don’t have family here, services like this are lifesavers,” added Wilson.

They now have a silent auction fundraiser on Facebook to help continue the services.

“With gas the way it is, there are times that I’m not able to personally drive,” said Cheryl Via, Martinsville resident. “It’s much easier for me to get off of the vehicle with my walker than it is for me to get here and have to unload it from my car, then get it back in there. I really appreciate the services that they offer.”

They are also hosting a golf tournament fundraiser on May 18. More information about that and the online auction can be found here.

