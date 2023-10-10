Important Fire Prevention Reminders from Botetourt Fire & EMS

Botetourt, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt Fire & EMS has teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention WeekTM (FPW) once again — to promote this year’s FPW campaign, “Cooking safety starts with YOU.

Jacob Gibbs, a Firefighter and Paramedic with the Botetourt Fire & EMS, joined us on Here @ Home to go over some of these very important tips when in the kitchen and when heating your home this time of year.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Gibbs reminds everyone to watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Also, be sure to turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Gibbs also mentioned they’re holding their very first Fire Prevention Week Art Contest in partnership with Botetourt County Schools. 5th grade students are able to submit artwork in their medium of choice.

1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will be invited to a dinner at Station 7 to meet with Fire & EMS staff and tour the station.

