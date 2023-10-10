Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Important Fire Prevention Reminders from Botetourt Fire & EMS

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Botetourt, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt Fire & EMS has teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention WeekTM (FPW) once again — to promote this year’s FPW campaign, “Cooking safety starts with YOU.

Jacob Gibbs, a Firefighter and Paramedic with the Botetourt Fire & EMS, joined us on Here @ Home to go over some of these very important tips when in the kitchen and when heating your home this time of year.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Gibbs reminds everyone to watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Also, be sure to turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Gibbs also mentioned they’re holding their very first Fire Prevention Week Art Contest in partnership with Botetourt County Schools. 5th grade students are able to submit artwork in their medium of choice.

1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will be invited to a dinner at Station 7 to meet with Fire & EMS staff and tour the station.

Visit their Facebook page to learn more

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Charges pending in crash that killed pedestrians from Roanoke
Two killed in Franklin Co. crash
Quigg and Annette Lawrence arrived in Israel as the current conflict unfolded there.
Roanoke County couple arrives in Israel as attack unfolds, war declared
A storm system looks to bring more rain back into the region by the weekend.
Southern storm throws clouds our way Wednesday
Photo courtesy RCHS
Students, staff safe after Rockbridge County High School threat

Latest News

An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
One person injured in pedestrian hit and run; Roanoke Police investigating
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden interview in special counsel documents investigation suggests sprawling probe near conclusion
Here @ Home: Virginia Cooperative Extension October
Virginia Family Nutrition Program offers taste of fall with sweet recipe