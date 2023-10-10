Jewish Community Center reacts to attacks on Israel

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Following attacks on Israel led by the terrorist group Hamas, a local Jewish community group is speaking out about the war.

Blacksburg Jewish Community Center President Eric Hallerman says nearly everyone in the congregation has family in Israel and that this is a scary time for everyone involved.

“I’m scared for the lives of my family that’s within range of the missiles, friends too, and it’s common,” Hallerman said. “I mean, all of us have friends and relatives in Israel.”

Locally, Hallerman says people and other faith groups have been showing support to the Blacksburg Jewish Community Center.

“People have been sending good expressions of support. I appreciate that,” he said. “Also send them to the Muslim community, because the Palestinians are suffering too. Pray for peace, folks. It needs to be in bigger hands than just ours for this.”

Hallerman says he foresees this war dragging on at least a few more weeks with more devastation to come.

“I just hope that we don’t express our baser animal instincts, and we can hold back just a little,” he said. “If Hamas goes and executes people? I don’t know what’s going to happen but I’ll promise you, it’ll be really ugly and it won’t be the best expression of our Jewish ethics and morals, but what can you do when you’re fighting an asymmetrical war? It’s going to be ugly.”

WDBJ7 has reached out to Muslim community groups in the New River Valley for comment, but has not heard back.

