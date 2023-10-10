Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Transgender policies in K-12 schools differ from school district to school district. How do you address names and pronouns? Will parents be notified if their kid is socially transitioning at school? In this week’s “Listening to America”, Peter Zampa speaks to two mothers in different parts of the country. One has a trans child. The other, says her child was questioning. Their views are very different.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Charges pending in crash that killed pedestrians from Roanoke
Two killed in Franklin Co. crash
Quigg and Annette Lawrence arrived in Israel as the current conflict unfolded there.
Roanoke County couple arrives in Israel as attack unfolds, war declared
A storm system looks to bring more rain back into the region by the weekend.
Southern storm throws clouds our way Wednesday
Photo courtesy RCHS
Students, staff safe after Rockbridge County High School threat