Lynchburg honors firefighters who have died in the line of duty

Community members gathered at Miller Park to honor the firefighters(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community gathered at Miller Park on Monday to remember the firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty.

The Lynchburg Fire Department rang the bell at the firefighter memorial fountain to honor the 26 men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice since the department was formed in the 1800′s.

“We forget no one, we’re a big family,” Fire Chief Greg Wormser said. “I struggle sometimes to be able to look out into the crowd, when the bell is ringing, because it is such a powerful moment.”

Chief Wormser explained his department is like a family, where everyone is dedicated to helping Lynchburg.

“They work long hours, they spend a significant amount of time away from their family, but they do that because they care,” Chief Wormser said. “They care about this community.”

Lynchburg is working to restore the current firefighter memorial in Miller Park to honor the hundreds of men and women who have served.

“The entire monument has to come down to be restored and then put back up with new plaques,” Chief Wormser said.

City officials recently dedicated $11,000 to the restoration project and community members have bought several hundred bricks for the walkway.

“It takes a very special person to do this job, to see some of the things that we see everyday that we just can’t unsee, really speaks to the kind of people that we have working here and that serve our community everyday,” Chief Wormser said.

There isn’t a set timeline for the fountain restoration project, but community members can still purchase memorial bricks to honor first responders. You can call the Fire Administration at 434-455-6340 to order a brick.

