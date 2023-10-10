Man arrested as part of Henry County drug bust

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Axton man has been arrested after a drug bust by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Reginald Earl Tinsley, 38, has been charged with possession of a schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a scheduled I/II substance.

Deputies say suspected fentanyl, marijuana, two illegally possessed firearms, and ammunition were seized from Tinsley’s home.

Tinsley was transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held with no bond.

Anyone with information on narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided determines the amount of reward paid.

