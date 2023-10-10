Charges pending in fatal Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alton man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Halifax County Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 2:41 p.m. at the intersection of Rt. 58 and Rt. 501.

James Collins was driving a Ford F-250 east on Rt. 58 when he failed to stop at a red light, drove into the intersection, and hit the driver of a Chevy S10 pickup who was driving south on Rt. 501, according to police.

The driver of the Chevy, 67-year-old James Medley, died at the scene.

Collins was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police say charges are pending.

