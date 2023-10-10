Birthdays
One person injured in pedestrian hit and run; Roanoke Police investigating

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized a hit and run on Orange Ave NE.

According to police, officers were dispatched to reports of a pedestrian struck by a car on October 1 around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found the victim lying in the median and the car responsible had fled the scene. The victim was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the incident remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure its properly sent. Both call and text can remain anonymous. "

