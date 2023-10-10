Roanoke College expert gives historical context about the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighborhood by neighborhood Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory now suffering severe retaliation for the deadly weekend attack by Hamas militants. But the violence happening right now isn’t something that began in the last week. It’s been decades of failed negotiations, peace talks, and wars.

“It is a nationalist conflict, it’s a political conflict between different groups that have different ideas about who should control the area and who has a right to control the area,” said Jonathan Snow.

Snow is the Middle East Studies program coordinator at Roanoke College. In the summer he leads students on a trip to Israel and Palestine to better understand the relationship between both.

“It’s an area that I think is very misunderstood,” added Snow. “The Israelis want to live in peace, the Palestinians want to live in peace. And if you look at the polling, you can see that’s true. And you’ve got these groups that are not allowing that to happen.”

Snow says the conflict started years ago and has been influenced by other countries and the United Nations. Notably in 1948, a Partition Plan was approved that was supposed to lead to the creation of two states: The Jewish state of Israel and the Arab state of Palestine.

“That state of Palestine never comes into being. So, you’ve got the Jewish state that’s created in May of 1948,” explained Snow. “And immediately when they declare independence, the neighboring Arab states and groups of local Palestinians declare war, war breaks.”

Snow says the modern situation began with the creation of Hamas in 1987 during the first Palestinian uprising against the Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.

“They’ve worked to create a state, they’ve worked for independence, and they don’t control their own destiny, Israel controls a lot of it,” said Snow. “And because of the politics of both sides, it’s extremely frustrating because no real progress has been made since the launch of the second Palestinian intifada in 2000.”

In 2006, Hamas won parliamentary elections, and in 2007 the group violently seized control of the Gaza Strip from the Palestinian Authority. There have been no elections since.

Hamas is considered a terrorist group by the United States and many other nations. They are responsible for the weekend attacks in Israel.

“A group saying, well, we don’t follow international law, we don’t follow that we believe we have legitimacy for our cause. And that legitimacy itself allows us to do whatever we need to do to achieve that end, including killing innocent civilians and focusing on innocent civilians,” said Snow. “This was not a military attack, this is an attack on civilians.”

Snow says Hamas wants people to think it’s a religious issue when it’s actually a politically driven issue. He says that it is critical to not let the politically driven conflict spread outside of the immediate area, and that in times like these it is important to remember that Jews, Muslims, and Arabs in our own area are not responsible for the actions taking place oversees and should not be targeted for things outside of their control.

US officials say at least 14 Americans are among the dead after Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

