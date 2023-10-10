Seasonal uptick in deer related crashes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the time of year when deer related crashes increase.

Montgomery County came in second in the state for the top Virginia localities for deer strikes in 2022 with 255 deer related crashes, according to Virginia DMV data.

Botetourt County came in sixth.

“Right now is deer mating season. Deer are very, very active. They may be in and around roadways and they may not be paying attention to cars. With mating season, they’re focused on other deer at this point and that’s where you can really run into problems. They dart out into the road very, very quickly and deer crashes can be very dangerous. We had more than 6,000 deer crashes here in Virginia in 2022, four people lost their lives, and another nearly 600 people were injured in those crashes,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson.

Dean said as a driver, it’s important to stay alert all times of the day.

“But they seem to be most active right around dawn that 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. time period and then at dusk, the 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. time period,” said Dean.

He said from now through December is when we see an increase in deer related crashes.

“When you start to look at DMV crash data on deer involved crashes for Virginia. Even though we’re talking about a three month period for October, November and December, those three months make up almost half of all deer related crashes for the entire year last year and if you look at November alone, when those crashes spike, November alone makes up almost a quarter of all crashes for all of 2022,” said Dean.

And it might cost you more.

“Right now, the average animal strike here in the state of Virginia when we looked at AAA insurance claims was about $5,500. That’s up 40% in the past five years. Why is that? Our vehicles these days are carrying much more in the way of electronics on than they ever have before,” said Dean.

He had some reminders for drivers to help avoid a crash.

“Bringing those speeds down, really be scanning that road in front of you and looking for anything. If you’ve gotten to the point that it’s starting to get dark, make sure those headlights are on. If you’re not flashing your lights into the face of oncoming traffic or other drivers in front of you use those high beams back,” said Dean.

