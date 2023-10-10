Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Seasonal uptick in deer related crashes

November is the top month for deer crashes
November is the top month for deer crashes(kfda)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the time of year when deer related crashes increase.

Montgomery County came in second in the state for the top Virginia localities for deer strikes in 2022 with 255 deer related crashes, according to Virginia DMV data.

Botetourt County came in sixth.

“Right now is deer mating season. Deer are very, very active. They may be in and around roadways and they may not be paying attention to cars. With mating season, they’re focused on other deer at this point and that’s where you can really run into problems. They dart out into the road very, very quickly and deer crashes can be very dangerous. We had more than 6,000 deer crashes here in Virginia in 2022, four people lost their lives, and another nearly 600 people were injured in those crashes,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson.

Dean said as a driver, it’s important to stay alert all times of the day.

“But they seem to be most active right around dawn that 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. time period and then at dusk, the 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. time period,” said Dean.

He said from now through December is when we see an increase in deer related crashes.

“When you start to look at DMV crash data on deer involved crashes for Virginia. Even though we’re talking about a three month period for October, November and December, those three months make up almost half of all deer related crashes for the entire year last year and if you look at November alone, when those crashes spike, November alone makes up almost a quarter of all crashes for all of 2022,” said Dean.

And it might cost you more.

“Right now, the average animal strike here in the state of Virginia when we looked at AAA insurance claims was about $5,500. That’s up 40% in the past five years. Why is that? Our vehicles these days are carrying much more in the way of electronics on than they ever have before,” said Dean.

He had some reminders for drivers to help avoid a crash.

“Bringing those speeds down, really be scanning that road in front of you and looking for anything. If you’ve gotten to the point that it’s starting to get dark, make sure those headlights are on. If you’re not flashing your lights into the face of oncoming traffic or other drivers in front of you use those high beams back,” said Dean.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quigg and Annette Lawrence arrived in Israel as the current conflict unfolded there.
Roanoke County couple arrives in Israel as attack unfolds, war declared
Jude Powers
Lynchburg endangered teen boy found safe
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Franklin Co. crash
Roanoke crash
Three injured in Roanoke City crash
House fire in Botetourt County.
Botetourt County home destroyed in fire

Latest News

Getting an assessment about your individual falling risk is key to prevention
AGING IN PLACE: Fall is the season to think about fall prevention in older loved ones
Palestinians inspect the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday,...
Israel pounds downtown Gaza City, threatening punishing retaliation for weekend attack
Sunshine return today as we warm back into the 60s and 70s.
Tuesday October 10, Morning FastCast
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues