Virginia Family Nutrition Program offers taste of fall with sweet recipe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Family Nutrition Program empowers families to embrace a healthy lifestyle through programs and recipes.

SNAP-Education Extension Agent Emma Todoroff joined Here @ Home to share a tasty treat recipe that is perfect for fall.

The Apple Cinnamon Crisp is the perfect family-friendly treat:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup brown sugar, divided and packed

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon, divided

2 tablespoons water

4 apple(s), cored and sliced

1 cup quick cooking oats

2 tablespoons butter

Nonstick cooking spray

Instructions:

Heat oven to 350°F. Spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Add 2 tablespoons brown sugar, flour, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and water to a mixing bowl and mix well. Next, add in the apple slices and mix until apples are coated. Then pour into the baking dish.

In a separate mixing bowl, combine oats, remaining brown sugar, and cinnamon. Cut in the butter to the oat mixture. Mix until all ingredients are evenly distributed. Sprinkle over fruit mixture.

Bake 30-35 minutes or until fruit is tender and topping is golden brown.

You can see more recipes and hear more about the Family Nutrition Program at the upcoming End of Year Harvest Celebration happening at the Carver Community Garden in Roanoke Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.