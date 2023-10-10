Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Virginia Family Nutrition Program offers taste of fall with sweet recipe

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Family Nutrition Program empowers families to embrace a healthy lifestyle through programs and recipes.

SNAP-Education Extension Agent Emma Todoroff joined Here @ Home to share a tasty treat recipe that is perfect for fall.

The Apple Cinnamon Crisp is the perfect family-friendly treat:

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup brown sugar, divided and packed
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon, divided
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 4 apple(s), cored and sliced
  • 1 cup quick cooking oats
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • Nonstick cooking spray

Instructions:

  • Heat oven to 350°F. Spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
  • Add 2 tablespoons brown sugar, flour, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and water to a mixing bowl and mix well. Next, add in the apple slices and mix until apples are coated. Then pour into the baking dish.
  • In a separate mixing bowl, combine oats, remaining brown sugar, and cinnamon. Cut in the butter to the oat mixture. Mix until all ingredients are evenly distributed. Sprinkle over fruit mixture.
  • Bake 30-35 minutes or until fruit is tender and topping is golden brown.

You can see more recipes and hear more about the Family Nutrition Program at the upcoming End of Year Harvest Celebration happening at the Carver Community Garden in Roanoke Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Charges pending in crash that killed pedestrians from Roanoke
Two killed in Franklin Co. crash
Quigg and Annette Lawrence arrived in Israel as the current conflict unfolded there.
Roanoke County couple arrives in Israel as attack unfolds, war declared
A storm system looks to bring more rain back into the region by the weekend.
Warming up the next few days
Photo courtesy RCHS
Students, staff safe after Rockbridge County High School threat

Latest News

An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Israel responds to fire from Syria with artillery and mortar
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden interview in special counsel documents investigation suggests sprawling probe near conclusion
Fire Prevention Week
Important Fire Prevention Reminders from Botetourt Fire & EMS
Here @ Home: Virginia Cooperative Extension October
Here @ Home: Virginia Cooperative Extension October