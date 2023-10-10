Virginia State Police investigating fatal Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a double fatal crash that occurred in Franklin County.

Police responded to reports of a crash on Route 220 southbound around 8 p.m. near Auction House.

The roadway is currently blocked and VDOT is setting up a detour, according to police.

Police say the crash reconstruction team has been called to assist with the crash.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.