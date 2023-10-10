Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Virginia State Police investigating fatal Franklin Co. crash

(Source: KNOE)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a double fatal crash that occurred in Franklin County.

Police responded to reports of a crash on Route 220 southbound around 8 p.m. near Auction House. 

The roadway is currently blocked and VDOT is setting up a detour, according to police.

Police say the crash reconstruction team has been called to assist with the crash.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke crash
Three injured in Roanoke City crash
Quigg and Annette Lawrence arrived in Israel as the current conflict unfolded there.
Roanoke County couple arrives in Israel as attack unfolds, war declared
Eugene Ferguson III
Man charged with trafficking drugs into correctional facilities
Fatal Crash graphic
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Campbell County
MVP protest
One person arrested in Mountain Valley Pipeline protest

Latest News

Police LIghts
Chatham man killed in Pittsylvania County crash
ROCI crash
ROCI crash
Campbell Co. fatal crash
Campbell Co. fatal crash
Roanoke crash
Three injured in Roanoke City crash