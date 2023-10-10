Birthdays
WDBJ7 reporter, editor win National Murrow Award for podcast

WDBJ7's Ben Riquelmy and Leanna Scachetti win a National Murrow Award
WDBJ7's Ben Riquelmy and Leanna Scachetti win a National Murrow Award(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2023 National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. They accepted a regional Murrow Award in May.

The award, at a Monday ceremony in New York City, is for their podcast episode, Black History Here at Home: The Historic Greenfield Structures. The episode is part of the pair’s Hometown Stories podcast series.

Click here to hear the winning podcast.

This is the third year in a row Leanna and Ben have won a Murrow award.

