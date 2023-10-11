80-year-old Martinsville nurse continues working in healthcare

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Retirement is a luxury the average person chooses to cross over into in their early 60s. But for one woman in the Commonwealth, retirement papers have yet to be signed after 58 years in healthcare.

Mary Willis was born on a farm in Pittsylvania County in 1943. After spending time in the hospital with her father who suffered a cold injury in war, Willis knew she wanted to spend her life serving others as a nurse.

“When I got to the 11th grade, I just had a calling I thought to go into nursing. I didn’t’ know how because there were 5 other children, my mother and of course my father, a bi-lateral amputee and he had already passed,” said Willis.

But Willis said one guidance counselor made a way. Helping her get a scholarship through a local hospital. That opportunity led Willis to work there for 13 years. She then moved on to work at the Henry Martinsville Health Department. A job she’s held for 45 years as a RN, BSN Public Health Nurse.

“It’s been such a blessing being here at the health department and being able to be in the community and help so many people and see just what people need. The needs are tremendous. Not only for medical care but for mental health care,” said Willis.

Willis celebrated her 80th Birthday on October 6, 2023 and is still going strong in her career. From witnessing diseases take over patients’ bodies, to vaccine developments and helping a child walk again after his road to recovery seemed slim. Willis’s time as a nurse is one she said she will cherish forever.

“You don’t have to know everything. But you know where to start with the resource and get people on the right track so they can get the help they need. I couldn’t help as many people if I didn’t work. But then if I’m not at work here I’m usually helping somebody. Canning or cooking,” said Willis.

Southern Area Agency on Aging recognized Willis for her tenure and the assistance she provides to the entire community.

“Agency on Aging has crossed paths a lot of times over the years with Mary Willis as she has conducted her duties in the community, doing home visits, screening for nursing home care under the Medicaid program. Mary knew what a good referral source in the community for those individuals would be,” said Southern Area Agency on Aging, Teresa Fontaine.

As far as a retirement plan goes, Willis said she has thought about it more recently than she has in the past.

“It seemed like when I would go to fill out that retirement application, the Lord would say not yet. And he’s always made a way for me to be here. As long as my mind is good as it is now. I’ll probably be here a few more months,” said Willis.

Willis said the support from her family, friends, church, and co-workers is what keeps her going.

