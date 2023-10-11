Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

BBB warns of Medicare scams as open enrollment begins

(MGN)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Millions of seniors and eligible patients will be signing up for healthcare next week through Medicare. However, this open enrollment period also opens the door for scammers to try and trick you out of your money and personal information.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia offered tips to avoid those scammers during a Here @ Home interview with BBB President Julie Wheeler.

The open enrollment period starts Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. Wheeler says they have already gotten complaints about scammers this year and reminded people they can report those fraudsters to the BBB by calling the Roanoke office at 540-342-3455.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Charges pending in crash that killed pedestrians from Roanoke
Photo courtesy RCHS
Students, staff safe after Rockbridge County High School threat
Driver hits daycare center in Troutville
Three taken to hospitals after driver hits daycare center
Victims identified in Franklin Co. crash
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Fest announces wristband refund deadline

Latest News

Poe's Shadows
Professor celebrates Edgar Allan Poe’s influence on horror
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22
Virginia Tech
VT political science expert talks U.S. response to attacks on Israel