Professor celebrates Edgar Allan Poe’s influence on horror

Poe's Shadows
Poe's Shadows(Virginia Tech)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As a master of horror and mystery, the work of Edgar Allan Poe has rattled the imaginations of readers for generations.

Many might not realize the author has roots in Virginia and his work is still being celebrated today through adaptations and experiences audiences can enjoy in the region.

Virginia Tech English Professor Dr. Ashley Reed joined Here @ Home to talk more about Poe’s influence during the spooky season leading up to Halloween.

The conversation highlighted the upcoming Netflix miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher and Virginia Tech’s Humanities Week celebration highlighting the art instillation Poe’s Shadows at the Moss Arts Center.

