Foreign policy expert offers perspective on Hamas attacks

Professor Gives Perspective on Hamas Attacks / Part 2
Professor Gives Perspective on Hamas Attacks / Part 2
By Jean Jadhon
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon sat down with Hollins University professor Ed Lynch to talk about the Hamas attack on Israel.

Lynch is professor and chair of political science at Hollins University. His specialties are foreign policy, international relations, international law and the politics of developing areas. 

Lynch has traveled to Israel and has written two books on the Middle East.

