Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Glow Night coming to Green Ridge Recreation Center

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Glow Night is set for the Green Ridge Recreation Center Indoor Pool Friday, October 20 from 7-9 p.m.

Cost is $5 per person and you can register online at RoanokeCountyParks.com.

The indoor pool will be open that night, along with a DJ, glow sticks and glow features.

Alex North, Marketing & Administrative Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism, stopped by 7@four with a preview.

More information can be found at facebook.com/RoanokeCountyParks.

Other Green Ridge Family Programs on the way include:

Fall Fun Party Zone – Friday, October 20

Old Fashioned Board Game Night – Friday, December 8

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Charges pending in crash that killed pedestrians from Roanoke
Photo courtesy RCHS
Students, staff safe after Rockbridge County High School threat
Driver hits daycare center in Troutville
Three taken to hospitals after driver hits daycare center
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Fest announces wristband refund deadline
Victims identified in Franklin Co. crash

Latest News

Regional Training Center groundbreaking
U.S. Navy breaks ground on Regional Training Center in Danville
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk warns against teaching anti-growling
Pet Talk Warns Against Teaching Anti-Growling
Pet Talk Warns Against Teaching Anti-Growling