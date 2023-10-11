Glow Night coming to Green Ridge Recreation Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Glow Night is set for the Green Ridge Recreation Center Indoor Pool Friday, October 20 from 7-9 p.m.

Cost is $5 per person and you can register online at RoanokeCountyParks.com.

The indoor pool will be open that night, along with a DJ, glow sticks and glow features.

Alex North, Marketing & Administrative Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism, stopped by 7@four with a preview.

More information can be found at facebook.com/RoanokeCountyParks.

Other Green Ridge Family Programs on the way include:

Fall Fun Party Zone – Friday, October 20

Old Fashioned Board Game Night – Friday, December 8

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.