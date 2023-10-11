Glow Night coming to Green Ridge Recreation Center
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Glow Night is set for the Green Ridge Recreation Center Indoor Pool Friday, October 20 from 7-9 p.m.
Cost is $5 per person and you can register online at RoanokeCountyParks.com.
The indoor pool will be open that night, along with a DJ, glow sticks and glow features.
Alex North, Marketing & Administrative Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism, stopped by 7@four with a preview.
More information can be found at facebook.com/RoanokeCountyParks.
Other Green Ridge Family Programs on the way include:
Fall Fun Party Zone – Friday, October 20
Old Fashioned Board Game Night – Friday, December 8
