Grown Here at Home: Wright Bros. Beef to host first production sale in Bedford County

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Two brothers, a cattle business, and a dream. Danny and Curtis Wright – the owners of Wright Bros. Beef in Moneta, always wanted to host a cattle sale, and now that’s becoming a reality.

“It’s’ been a long time coming. I always say if you have a dream, don’t give up on it, because we have worked at this for years and it’s finally coming true,” Curtis said.

They finished building a barn over the summer, where farmers will be able to take their seat for the sale.

“We’ll have a TV screen inside and they’ll be sold by lots on the video screen,” Danny explained.

For the Wright brothers, their business has always been about raising cattle that will improve a fellow farmer’s herd.

“That’s been our goal and our mission to be able to raise cattle that’s going to do well – bulls that will sire more pounds, heifers that will raise stronger, better, calves, and not only that, but those bulls can also sire females that are going to be able to be retained in the herd and do a good job,” Danny explained.

When the barn doors open, they’re hoping farmers will pack the building for the first of many sales to come.

“The cheapest thing a cattleman or cattlewoman can do is buy a good bull. You don’t have to put them down the shoot. You don’t have to give them a shot. You just buy you a good quality bull, put him in the pasture, and he’s going to add pounds to your calf crop,” Danny said.

While the Wright brothers believe strongly in their mission, there’s a fourth generation behind them who does, too.

“I enjoy helping their dream come true because they’ve worked their lifetime for this. So, any little part that I can have to make their dreams come true, I’m just glad to be able to do it,” said Kaelyn Wright.

The first annual Wright Bros. Beef Production Sale is Saturday, October 14. They’ll have a complimentary lunch at 11 a.m., and the sale starts at noon. If you’d like to see the cattle beforehand, they’ll have a preview day on Friday, October 13, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The farm is located at 2194 Horseshoe Bend Road in Moneta.

