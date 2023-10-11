Hometown Jobs: Bedford County Public Schools in need of bus drivers

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A school district in one of our hometowns needs substitute bus drivers.

It’s an important job, getting kids safely to school and back home, but it’s one that sees shortages across districts in our hometowns.

“We’re very fortunate and Bedford County, we have a dedicated team of drivers who’ve been with us for many years. So, at this point, we are able on almost every day to cover all of our routes, but we don’t have substitute bus drivers. So, when someone is out sick or needs to arrange to be off, we’re in need of substitute drivers. So, we would be willing to hire people who only want to work certain times a day or certain days of the week, or if they want to work full-time and earn benefits, we have jobs for them as well,” said Marc Bergin, Superintendent.

The superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools recently got his CDL license to drive a bus.

“I’ve been an educator for thirty-plus years and it occurred to me that I’ve done just about every job you can in school, but I’d never driven a bus. So, I told our bus drivers that I would learn how to do it so I would understand their job. I also, for this purpose, I wanted to do it so that I’d be able to talk to people directly face-to-face and let them know if I can do it. Anybody can do it,” said Bergin.

He says it’s more about enjoying being around kids than driving.

“If you love kids, it’s a great work environment. You’re helping to safely deliver children to and from school every day. The technical part of keeping the bus on the road, we can teach you that. So, it starts by going down to the DMV and taking a couple of tests, which we’ll help you to prepare for and then you get behind the wheel training where we teach you how to operate the school bus before we ever put children on the bus,” said Bergin.

“It’s a great job for parents who want something part time or full-time that want to be with their kids,” said Art Lipscomb, a CDL instructor and driver.

Art Lipscomb has been driving for years.

“I drove back in the ‘70s and then I retired from my regular job and wanted something to do, so came back and drove and became an instructor and I love it. It’s a great place to work. It’s good, really good people. They look out for everybody and the drivers are a very dedicated bunch and they all seem to want to give to the community,” said Lipscomb.

And you will get paid while training for the job.

“It’s very, very difficult and challenging for parents, when we are unable to safely provide transportation for the child to and from school. We feel terrible about it when that happens. So, all of those who are feeling that frustration in the community, we hear you and we are asking for your help. If you have a friend, a relative, a coworker, someone from church, anybody you know, please refer them to us,” said Bergin.

Bedford County Public Schools is having a hiring event Saturday, October 14. It will be at Liberty High School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You will be able to drive the bus, speak with current drivers and there will also be Human Resource personal there to discuss benefits.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.