“It’s a miracle.” Owner of Children’s Nest Learning Centers speaks on damage from crash into building

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Infants were peacefully sleeping during nap time when an unexpected accident occurred at the Children’s Nest Learning Center Tuesday.

Around 1:45 p.m., owner Rhonda Spangler received a call from her daughter that a driver and car had crashed inside the building. As she rushed to the daycare, all Spangler could think about was the safety of the kids.

“I didn’t know what I was gonna see,” said Spangler. “But when I did get here, and I did see all the children and all the babies and everybody outside safe, I just knew that it was a miracle that God was in this place and that he was watching over us and taking care of us.”

Although staff members go through emergency training, Spangler said this is nothing they could have prepared for.

“They reacted, they, they didn’t panic, they made sure every child was found, made sure everything was safe, they made sure that they attended to the teacher that was injured, they made sure that the building got evacuated,” explained Spangler.

Spangler is in contact with the family of two infants and one staff member who is in a hospital. The staff member was standing directly in front of the window where the SUV went through.

“She is in RMH and ICU, has been through a couple of surgeries, and we just, you know, keep her in our prayers and, and hope that, you know, she can recover if there’s a lot of damage from the the impact of the vehicle,” added Spangler. “As far as, as far as the children, the infants, the two infants are still at RMH at this time, and they are being monitored and watched.”

While the learning center is figuring out the next steps, the community has extended a helping hand.

“Colonial Elementary, they jumped in yesterday and helped us out and kept the kids there, instead of us bringing them here. And we just had parents pick up there, they’ve offered to let our children stay at the school until we can get to our facilities so that we can accommodate them,” said Spangler.

“This is a much-needed industry right now in our country,” stated Spangler. ”In Roanoke, it’s a deficit. And we don’t want to have to close our doors. And we love our children, we love our families, we love taking care of kids and nurturing them and the early childhood.”

Botetourt County investigators said it appeared the driver had lost control of the SUV shortly before the crash. The elderly woman was charged with a misdemeanor reckless driving.

