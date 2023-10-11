Lynchburg families voice opposition to closing of Sandusky and TC Miller Elementary schools

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg families are speaking out about the school board’s decision to close Sandusky Elementary School.

Parents took their concerns to both the school board and city council on Tuesday night.

More than a dozen parents and several students voiced their opposition to closing Sandusky Elementary and either closing or converting T.C. Miller Elementary.

This comes after the Lynchburg School Board voted to move forward with master facilities plan scenario three. That plan also includes rezoning attendance boundaries.

Parents say the school board did not provide enough information about next steps before making the decision to close Sandusky and/or T.C. Miller.

”To make the most significant decision for LCS in the last decade in a work session with no public comment was inappropriate and broke community trust,” one parent said.

Parents asked city council on Tuesday night to deny funding for Lynchburg City Schools to move forward with the current plans.

The school board said they are still looking at the timeline for closures. One possibility is for Sandusky Elementary to close in Fall 2024.

”There’s a lot more for us to talk about and share with you and share with the community,” LCS superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards said.

The school board approved to move forward with scenario three about a month ago. A formal decision about the timeline of proposal implementations is supposed to come on October 24.

There is also a town hall about the closure of Sandusky Elementary with Lynchburg’s vice mayor scheduled for October 17.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.