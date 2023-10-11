Birthdays
Pet Talk warns against teaching anti-growling

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing from 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

She says you shouldn’t teach your dogs to stop growling, because when dogs growl it’s a warning. If we teach them to stop growling, we miss that warning and the dog could go straight into a inhibited bite or a full bite without warning.

