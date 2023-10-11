Birthdays
Roanoke’s 2040 plan could grow number of homestays in the city

Roanoke Sees 40 Homestay Applications Since 2014
By Daniel Grimes
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The holidays are coming up, which means you may have family or friends visiting from out of town, but hosting can be a headache.

From hotels to homestays these days we have options when visiting a city—just not as many in Roanoke.

Right now, on one of the most popular homestay sites- Airbnb- there are fewer than 20 options within Roanoke city limits. For comparison, Asheville, a similar sized city, has more than 200 options. It’s an issue the city is addressing.

“A lot of communities were saying we don’t want this use at all in our single-family neighborhoods. We allowed an avenue for people to go through a process, a public hearing procesS, in order to allow this use,” Roanoke Zoning Administrator Phillip Moore said.

Since 2014, the city has only seen 40 applications to get what’s called a special exception for a homestay. One part of the city’s 2040 plan is to make Roanoke a more attractive place to live and visit.

Cel Arrington, who is going through the approval process says the city has been helpful. “They were very supportive, they agreed with us it was the right location, it was already zoned property, we just needed to go through the motions. So getting an application in with them wasn’t difficult. There are some hoops you have to go through that they, for the most part, handled for us.”

Part of that process includes leaving a sign on your property and alerting neighbors that you’re looking to get a homestay approval. It also includes going before the Board of Zoning Appeals, something the Arringtons say they’re looking forward to.

“I love this world of hospitality and welcoming people to our city,” Caitlyn Arrington said.

To get a homestay application and see all the requirements, you can visit the city’s website.

