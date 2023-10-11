Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Suspects ram their way out of dealership with $380,000 worth of vehicles

Several vehicles were stolen from a dealership in South Windsor, Connecticut, early Wednesday morning.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Multiple suspects took four vehicles from a dealership in South Windsor overnight, according to both police and the business owner.

It happened at Mike and Tony Auto Sales & Service around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The suspects got in by breaking a window.

Police said four vehicles that totaled $380,000 were stolen out of the business’s main garage. One of them was used to ram the gate open, then was abandoned on Edwin Road.

Tracking hardware in one of the other vehicles was pinged in New York City around 3:45 a.m., police revealed.

The owner of the business said the stolen vehicles included a purple 2015 Porsche, a red and black 2022 Dodge Ram, a blue 2022 Dodge Charger and a maroon 2022 GMC Terrain.

He posted photos of three of the vehicles on his Instagram account.

Police said the investigation remained active. Anyone with information was asked to contact South Windsor police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Charges pending in crash that killed pedestrians from Roanoke
Photo courtesy RCHS
Students, staff safe after Rockbridge County High School threat
Driver hits daycare center in Troutville
Three taken to hospitals after driver hits daycare center
Victims identified in Franklin Co. crash
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Fest announces wristband refund deadline

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Gaza’s only power plant has run out of fuel, according to authorities in the Palestinian territory
Cattle on the Wright Bros. Beef farm in Moneta.
Grown Here at Home: Wright Bros. Beef to host first production sale in Bedford County
For the Wright brothers, their business has always been about raising cattle that will improve...
Grown Here at Home: Wright Bros. Beef to host first production sale in Bedford County
Israel's airstrikes cause devastation in Gaza. (Source: CNN)
Gaza neighborhood reduced to ashes