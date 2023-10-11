Organizations working to help those experiencing pregnancy and infant loss

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Month and It’s estimated 1 in 4 women have experienced pregnancy and infant loss.

Too many families grieve in silence, many times having a difficult time coming to terms with that loss.

Huddle Up Moms and Postpartum Support Virginia work together to help those who are grieving.

Whitney Good, the Director of Marketing for Huddle Up Moms, along with Amber King, New River Valley Outreach Coordinator for Postpartum Support Virginia, explain how they work with moms and families to give them the support and resources they need.

They are also holding a family fun day - and encourage everyone to come out and enjoy some fun activities at the Haven at 5th. It will be October 21 from 10 a.m.-noon at The Haven on 5th.

