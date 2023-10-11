Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Organizations working to help those experiencing pregnancy and infant loss

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Month and It’s estimated 1 in 4 women have experienced pregnancy and infant loss.

Too many families grieve in silence, many times having a difficult time coming to terms with that loss.

Huddle Up Moms and Postpartum Support Virginia work together to help those who are grieving.

Whitney Good, the Director of Marketing for Huddle Up Moms, along with Amber King, New River Valley Outreach Coordinator for Postpartum Support Virginia, explain how they work with moms and families to give them the support and resources they need.

They are also holding a family fun day - and encourage everyone to come out and enjoy some fun activities at the Haven at 5th. It will be October 21 from 10 a.m.-noon at The Haven on 5th.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Charges pending in crash that killed pedestrians from Roanoke
Photo courtesy RCHS
Students, staff safe after Rockbridge County High School threat
Driver hits daycare center in Troutville
Three taken to hospitals after driver hits daycare center
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Fest announces wristband refund deadline
Victims identified in Franklin Co. crash

Latest News

October is Infant Loss Support Month
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Month
BBB Warns of Medicare Scams as Open Enrollment Begins
BBB Warns of Medicare Scams as Open Enrollment Begins
BBB warns of Medicare scams as open enrollment begins
EARLY YEARS: October is SIDS Awareness Month
EARLY YEARS: October is SIDS Awareness Month