Virginia State Police aiding Roanoke City Police to increase safety

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 has learned Virginia State Police are patrolling the streets in Roanoke.

It’s a partnership between VSP, Roanoke City Police, and the governor’s office - that came after local police asked for more support through Operation Bold Blue Line due to rising gun violence.

WDBJ7 was told the number of troopers in the area varies from day to day. But the goal remains the same - to keep the community safe.

In a statement to WDBJ7, Governor Youngkin said, “The Governor is dedicated to improving public safety across the Commonwealth through Operation Bold Blue Line and additional funding priorities to bolster community safety. These new trooper hires are a testament to the success of the Operation Bold Blue Line and how it’s fulfilling the governor’s commitment to keep our communities safe and support our law enforcement heroes.”

