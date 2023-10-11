VT political science expert talks U.S. response to attacks on Israel

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people are curious how the American Government will respond will respond to the attacks on Israel.

A Virginia Tech expert shared some insight on what those next steps could be.

“This is a very, very perilous situation and a difficult situation at that,” VT Political Science Professor Karen Hult said.

She believes the first step for the U.S. government is to show support and condemn the attacks.

“The next question then becomes the extent to which it’s possible to rally some degree of international support to try to do something to in the short run, calm the situation down,” Hult said.

She says Israel is asking for support beyond words, but without a Speaker of the House, that task becomes more difficult for the American Government.

“That makes it very difficult at this point to imagine asking Congress for new appropriations, but it does mean there will be continual efforts at the US side, to try to rally support both in the United States on Capitol Hill,” Hult said.

She says this war has similarities and differences between the war in Ukraine.

“It’s similar, of course, on the one hand, the United States has from the start supported Ukraine, as it does Israel,” Hult said. “The difference is that the the Israelis apparently were stunned by the Hamas attack, and by the extent to which it was widespread, very well organized.”

Hult says she doesn’t expect to see US troops enter the war in the near future.

“I think the repositioning of US naval forces in the area is certainly a start continuing discussion in and around the Security Council of the United Nations and with other countries in the area,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.