WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Mother and daughter from Roanoke flee Israel as war begins

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mother and daughter from Roanoke woke up to blaring sirens and missile strikes outside their window while visiting Jerusalem. They rushed to the airport, arriving just in time to get the final seats on a plane back home.

Kristie Robers has been to Israel seven times in the last ten years. She says visiting the country changed her life and that is why she wanted her three daughters to have the same experience.

“I wanted them to see that their faith is based on reality,” explained Robers. “It’s based on real people and real historical events, and a real place.”

Robers visited the area in 2018 and 2019 with her two oldest daughters. Now, it was Sophie’s turn, her youngest daughter. Robers and Sophie arrived in Jerusalem Thursday.

“So, we were looking forward to 10 days there and touring all over the Holy Land, just the two of us and just exploring,” said Robers.

This time sirens started sounding, jarring the two out of bed.

“I actually had to Google what do you do when you hear a siren in Israel,” said Robers.

As Hamas militants began firing rockets into the area, they knew they needed to find shelter. Robers began frantically searching for flights back to the US.

“It was the last two seats,” said Robers. “And they were together on the first flight to the US.”

With a flight secured, their next challenge was finding a way to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

“We went through two car services and three different taxi drivers that would take the fare and then drop it, take the fare and then drop it,” said Robers.

Within an hour of them arriving at the airport – Tel Aviv was attacked. With hundreds trying to leave the country, there was not enough space for everyone to take shelter.

“My daughter and I were still out standing next to the window and hearing and feeling the bombs,” said Robers. “And we didn’t know how far away they were, it felt like they were bombing the airport because we just didn’t know and we couldn’t get into the stairwell.”

Hamas is claiming to have fired rockets toward the same airport where Robbers and Sophie were hiding - hoping to survive.

“We looked at each other. And it was like we both knew it was going to be it,” added Robers. “We felt like it was going to be hit and we were going to die.”

Eventually, the bombing stopped. They rushed to board a plane to Washingtonm DC. They landed Sunday morning, trying to grasp what had happened.

“At Dulles, everyone was just walking around, and we were walking around and getting coffee and just living life,” said Robers. “And in Israel, people were just trying to stay alive. So, it was surreal, surreal.”

They reunited with their loved ones in Roanoke later that morning Sunday. Both say they are thankful to be alive.

