Woman charged for driving into daycare center; four taken to hospital

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An 84-year-old woman has been charged with misdemeanor reckless driving after hitting a daycare center with her SUV Tuesday.

Virginia State Police were called October 10 to Children’s Nest Learning Center at Laymantown Road and Knollwood Drive in Troutville, in Botetourt County. The driver of the SUV had hit the building, injuring two infants and a teacher, according to police. They were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS. The Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Department also says there were no critical injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash; no information has been released about her condition.

Botetourt County investigators said it appeared the driver had lost control of the SUV shortly before the crash.

