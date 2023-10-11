Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Woman charged for driving into daycare center; four taken to hospital

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An 84-year-old woman has been charged with misdemeanor reckless driving after hitting a daycare center with her SUV Tuesday.

Virginia State Police were called October 10 to Children’s Nest Learning Center at Laymantown Road and Knollwood Drive in Troutville, in Botetourt County. The driver of the SUV had hit the building, injuring two infants and a teacher, according to police. They were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS. The Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Department also says there were no critical injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash; no information has been released about her condition.

Botetourt County investigators said it appeared the driver had lost control of the SUV shortly before the crash.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Charges pending in crash that killed pedestrians from Roanoke
Photo courtesy RCHS
Students, staff safe after Rockbridge County High School threat
Driver hits daycare center in Troutville
Three taken to hospitals after driver hits daycare center
Victims identified in Franklin Co. crash
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Fest announces wristband refund deadline

Latest News

Driver Charged After Crash into Daycare Center
Driver Charged After Crash into Daycare Center
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
EARLY YEARS: October is SIDS Awareness Month
EARLY YEARS: October is SIDS Awareness Month
Southern storm throws clouds our way today.
Wednesday, October 11 Morning FastCast