Wythe County speeding fines will go toward building playground

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - $25,000 of fines collected from speeding drivers will go toward building a playground in Wythe County.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office reports in 2022, it began photo speed enforcement in school zones to make them safer. The department says it has reduced speeding by 93.2% since the beginning of the program with Blue Line Solutions, saying, “A big thank you goes out to our citizens for acknowledging these school zones and slowing down.”

The sheriff’s office says, “We could not think of a better way to reinvest the fine money generated from this program than to put it back into something for our children.” That led to Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting, where Sheriff Charles Foster, Chief Deputy Anthony Cline, and Blue Line Solutions announced the sheriff’s office will donate money toward building the new Ager Park playground.

Blue Line Solutions, which deals with photo speed enforcement, announced it will donate $5,000 toward this project.

