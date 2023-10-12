Anthem Go Outside Festival is this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Anthem GO Outside Festival hits Roanoke October 13th through the 15th, with lots of outdoor activities to keep you busy. There will be biking, camping, wandering, exploring, hiking, music and a list of other events designed to help you enjoy the outdoors.

There’s plenty of info to go around; click here and click here to get the lay of the land.

Festival representative Stephanie Long appeared on 7@four to talk about the many offerings in downtown Roanoke.

