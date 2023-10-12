Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Chipotle raising menu prices to offset rising food costs

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.
Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.(MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First, it was Girl Scout cookies, now inflation looks to be hitting burritos and tacos.

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.

While the Mexican grill chain hasn’t said how much it is raising prices, in June 2021, the increase was about 4 percent.

Chipotle’s representatives said so far, the chain hasn’t seen a decrease in business.

According to the company, its total revenue is healthy and growing more than 13 percent in the quarter that ended in June.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers arrive overnight Friday into Saturday.
Friday remains dry & warm ahead of another soggy start to the weekend
Driver hits daycare center in Troutville
Woman charged for driving into daycare center; four taken to hospital
Roanoke Police continue search for vehicle and driver in hit-and-run
Shaquai Cary mugshot.
One hospitalized; man arrested in Roanoke shooting
Generic police lights
Charges pending in crash that killed pedestrians from Roanoke

Latest News

Anthem Go Outside Festival is This Weekend
Anthem Go Outside Festival is This Weekend
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
FILE - Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at...
Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84
Solar Eclipse Coming Saturday
Science museum offers DIY way to see annular solar eclipse