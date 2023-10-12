Birthdays
Get a taste of fall with Cocoa Mill in Lexington

By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Nothing makes the holidays more fun that a seasonal treat.

Michael Mayo, owner and chocolatier at the Cocoa Mill in Lexington, joins us on Here @ Home to show us some of their seasonal items for Halloween parties and Thanksgiving dinners.

Watch as we get a close-up look at some of these yummy desserts that will make your holiday season a whole lot sweeter! You can also check out some items that are perfect holiday gifts for corporate clients.

Be sure to stop by or visit their website to learn more about these sweets that will add beauty and luxury to your Thanksgiving table and are made with fair trade chocolate.

