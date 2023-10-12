Hometown Eats: Foot of the Mountain Cafe

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a common discussion and sometimes argument when riding on the interstate, “Where are we going to eat?!” I have good news, there’s a place in Buchanan that’s only a stone’s throw from I-81. We’re checking out Foot of the Mountain Café in this week’s Hometown Eats!

“Good view, good food, good people,” said Foot of the Mountain Café owner Brian Williams.

It’s been the slogan since day one and all three is what you’re guaranteed to find right off Interstate 81 in Buchanan at the Foot of the Mountain Café.

“I’ve been coming here since day one and I will continue to come here,” said regular Steve Barbour.

Day one was 2015 in Buena Vista when husband and wife owners Brian and Nina Williams started living a lifelong dream.

“Started at the Hardee’s on 419 at 15 years old, worked at the Shenandoah Club, James Ferone at Remini’s so he taught me a lot, and a couple great people at Natural Bride Hotel before coming here. I’ve always wanted to own a restaurant and we just wanted to provide jobs for people and just make it through, but I never thought it would get to where it is today. We’re very blessed,” said Williams.

Before the Williams moved Foot of the Mountain to Buchanan in 2016, this place was a steakhouse for years and then the Mountain View Restaurant, but since the Williams moved it, they’ve taken its popularity to the top of the mountain.

“Seen a lot more interstate travel pick up as far as online Google reviews, Trip Advisor, and Yelp so that’s helped a lot as well,” said Williams.

Nearly 1,200 Google reviews with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 and several local magazine and newspaper awards attracting people not just around the country but from all over the world.

“It’s pretty cool because people will ask for a piece of paper, and they’re write the country they’re from and put it on the east or west side and you’ll start seeing collections of all that,” said Williams.

And when they hike into Foot of the Mountain, they get a true taste of Americana.

“We’re probably known for our burgers, they’re the most widely sold with 19 different options. We get our beef from Fincastle from D and D Family Farm so it’s fresh,” said Williams.

But don’t sleep on the view you get sitting in or outside on the patio added in 2020 allowing you to take in the beauty of the mountains while you chow down on this beauty of a burger, prepared by head cook Jay Dalton.

Williams ran down more of the menu saying they offer, “Crab cakes, shrimp and grits, our Ribeye is popular and Sirloin. Little bit of everything.”

“You don’t have to go to Maryland, come here, they’re better,” joked Barbour.

If you’re looking for a spot for sports, they’ve got a little pub and what goes well with the game? Wings with plenty of flavor. Williams had us try, Parmesan garlic, Asian zing, white barbecue, Jamaican jerk, and apple butter. Yes, apple butter!

It might be tough but do your best to make room for homemade dessert, made fresh by Brian’s mom and other members of the staff. One this particular day we tried an apple bunt cake with caramel drizzle and a chocolate éclair.

“I give a lot of credit to my wife and our staff because one person can’t do this, or the kitchen can’t do it without the good service, the good service can’t do it without the good food from the back so I’m very fortunate with who we have working for us,” said Williams.

“A lot of our heart goes into everything that we do. You get your money’ worth out of everything you order,” added head cook Jay Dalton.

Foot of the Mountain Café, a true country gem hometown eat.

Foot of the Mountain Café is located at 126 Arcadia Rd, Buchanan, VA 24066 and open Wednesday through Saturday 11am to 9pm.

