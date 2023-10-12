Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Milky Way may be missing mass after stars seen behaving strangely, study says

Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.
Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.(NASA / JPL-Caltech / Susan Stolovy (SSC/Caltech) et al.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have determined our galaxy may weigh less than previously thought.

Weighing a galaxy is a complicated process that involves measuring the speed at which stellar bodies travel and extrapolating from there to determine a galaxy’s total mass.

Researchers now believe our galaxy is the weight of trillions of suns combined lighter.

They arrived at this hypothesis using recent measurements from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite.

The measurements show suspiciously slow-moving stars on the outskirts of the Milky Way.

The new findings have profound implications for scientists’ understanding of dark matter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers arrive overnight Friday into Saturday.
Friday remains dry & warm ahead of another soggy start to the weekend
Driver hits daycare center in Troutville
Woman charged for driving into daycare center; four taken to hospital
Roanoke Police continue search for vehicle and driver in hit-and-run
Shaquai Cary mugshot.
One hospitalized; man arrested in Roanoke shooting
Generic police lights
Charges pending in crash that killed pedestrians from Roanoke

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in...
Ford says it’s at the limit of how much it can spend to get new contract with striking autoworkers
What is Hamas?
What is Hamas?
Roanoke Sees Affordable Housing Project
Roanoke Sees Affordable Housing Project
Powerball Profits Go to Virginia Education
Powerball Profits Go to Virginia Education
Mission Barbecue Donates to Lynchburg Fire
Mission Barbecue Donates to Lynchburg Fire