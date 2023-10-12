More than $30M generated for Virginia education via Powerball jackpot run

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - The jackpot-winning ticket in the October 11 Powerball drawing was bought in California, but Virginia still benefitted. During the 36 drawings of the jackpot run that began in July and ended with the $1.725 billion drawing Wednesday night, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated about $30.3 million in profit, according to Virginia Lottery. By law, all that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

In Wednesday’s drawing alone, more than 145,000 Virginia Powerball tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million. One ticket won $1 million, and five tickets won $50,000 each, according to lottery officials.

The $1 million winning ticket was bought online using the Virginia Lottery app by a player in Alexandria.

The five $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:

Sheetz, 13591 Genito Road, Midlothian

Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian

Sunoco, 1899 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg

7-Eleven, 120 North George Washington Highway, Chesapeake

7-Eleven, 23815 South Wakefield Street, Arlington

The winning numbers Wednesday were 22-24-40-52-64, and the Powerball number was 10. One ticket nationwide. in California, matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. The jackpot is now reset at $20 million for Saturday’s drawing.

