“My house is gone.” Botetourt County family loses everything in a fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County community is rallying together to help a family that lost everything in an accidental house fire earlier this week.

A family is trying to pick up the pieces of their lives after a devastating fire took over their home and everything they owned.

Only rubble and debris remain of a home passed down through generations.

“I’m looking at it. But it’s still not registering that my house is gone,” said House Owner Mellonie Davis. “I don’t have anywhere to live.”

Davis’ family has owned the house for almost 100 years.

“My grandfather built this house in 1930,” explained Davis.

On Sunday night the family says a fire started at the old wood stove. Fire officials say it was reportedly caused by combustible materials too close to a wood stove.

“It was like something you’d see at a movie; you wouldn’t believe it,” said Davis’ Nephew Blake Henderson.

The family tried to put it out, but the flames were too strong.

“We had to grab the dog,” said Davis’ Nephew Thomas Toliver. “And we had to just get out of the house.”

Everyone inside made it out safely. Firefighters arrived to put out the flames, but it was still a complete loss.

“It’s kind of horrific seeing... your childhood home. And it’s just in this condition you’ve never wanted to imagine it being in ever,” said Davis’ Son Isaiah Adams.

The family of four is staying in a hotel – scared of what the future holds.

“I just don’t know because I can’t afford to buy a house. I can’t afford to rent a house,” said Davis. “I mean, I just don’t know what I’m going to do.”

They hold on to their faith praying for better days to come soon.

“I know God has a plan. I just don’t know what it is right now,” added Davis.

The family did not have homeowner’s insurance due to complicated paperwork but did have renter’s insurance. However, they say it won’t cover much.

Click here, to donate to a Gofundme set up a family friend. The Bank of Botetourt in Buchanan has opened an account for donations that will go towards the Davis family.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.